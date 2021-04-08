Travelling mural coming to Tuscaloosa Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Several communities across Alabama will come together this weekend to create something special for a good cause.
Embrace Alabama Kids will host a city wide mural paint session Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
Embrace Alabama Kids, formerly United Methodist Children’s Home, is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of critical issues facing Alabama’s vulnerable children, teens and families. This weekend, communities in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Mobile will come together to create a special traveling mural, with the help of a local artist.
The piece will eventually travel to Montgomery where it will become part of one large mural that will be unveiled for Embrace Alabama Kids Week next week. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has an official proclamation drawn up for it. “Show support for our local children who deserves homes and healing,” said Ivey. “Having the governor speak to this, it’s a statewide effort and it impacts children throughout this whole state,” said Charlie Adair, Embrace Alabama Kids Board Chair.
Volunteers will paint the mural by numbers. “No matter who you are you can do something to help children in our state who need it,” said Chris Vessell, Embrace Alabama Kids Marketing Director.
If you are interested in helping paint Tuscaloosa’s piece of the mural you can sign up online for a time slot to paint.
