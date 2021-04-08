Travelling mural coming to Tuscaloosa Saturday

The piece will eventually travel to Montgomery where it will become part of one large mural that will be unveiled for Embrace Alabama Kids Week next week. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has an official proclamation drawn up for it. “Show support for our local children who deserves homes and healing,” said Ivey. “Having the governor speak to this, it’s a statewide effort and it impacts children throughout this whole state,” said Charlie Adair, Embrace Alabama Kids Board Chair.