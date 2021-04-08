Some Hoover parents ‘don’t mind extended search’ for permanent superintendent

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School leaders are expected to restart the superintendent search after deciding not to move forward with any candidates in the most recent search. Some parents say they’re okay with waiting a little longer for a permanent leader.
The district wouldn’t comment about the process Tuesday saying it is in the early stages, but provided a letter released to parents and community members that said the board “does not want to rush this important decision” and “looks forward to finding the right candidate.”
The board hired the Alabama Association of School Boards as a search firm to fill the position. 37 people applied and that pool was narrowed down to 5 candidates. Board members decided at Monday’s meeting to not move forward with those candidates.
Dr. Tera Simmons has served as Interim Superintendent for the district after former Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy left to lead Gadsden State. One parent we spoke to Tuesday says she’s okay with an extended search to find the perfect person and hopes the district keeps Dr. Simmons in place until someone else is hired.
“I hope that she will continue to do what she’s been doing for our schools and they don’t bring in another interim because I think that would be too disruptive for our children, said parent Cyndi Hodges. “I trust that moving forward they’ll continue to search for the candidate that will be right for us.”
Hodges was hopeful the district would release more information to the community about the specific qualifications of the candidate who would best serve the district.
The initial timeline for the previous search expected to have the superintendent start this month. No word yet on when the district hopes to have a permanent leader in place.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.