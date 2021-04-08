Shelby County business on end of face mask order

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s mandatory face mask order expires at 5 p.m. Friday, April 9. Governor Kay Ivey still encourages people to wear masks and socially distance. But how are businesses going to handle masks in the future?
It hasn’t been easy for any small business since the pandemic broke out.
Buck Creek Coffee has been serving coffee for two years now on Pelham Parkway. At the beginning of the pandemic, owner Karen DeVito had to send some of her workers home. They are back now.
The store will leave it up to their customers if they choose to wear a mask or not. There will be a sign going up to tell customers that employees will not be wearing masks.
After 5 p.m. Friday, DeVito and her husband Torre expect to see their business pick up.
“I think a lot of people have stayed away and have stayed in their homes and drink coffee at home. I think people are ready to get out and not wear the masks and touch base with friends they haven’t been able to touch base with in a year,” said DeVito.
The owner says customers can continue to wear a mask if they choose to do so, and if they have any issues with their employees not wearing masks in the store, they offer curbside service.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.