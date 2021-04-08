Shelby Co. SO: Montevallo High School student ‘hit 3 times’ after 2nd student pulled knife

Montevallo PD: students in off-campus fight
By WBRC Staff | April 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:28 PM

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies confirmed a Montevallo High School student was taken to Children’s Hospital Thursday with non-life threatening injuries after the student was hit three times.

Deputies said two students were fighting and one pulled a knife.

Montevallo Police said the fight happened off campus on Main Street in Montevallo. Montevallo Police confirmed the second student was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Montevallo officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.