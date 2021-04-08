Shelby Co. SO: Montevallo High School student ‘hit 3 times’ after 2nd student pulled knife

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies confirmed a Montevallo High School student was taken to Children’s Hospital Thursday with non-life threatening injuries after the student was hit three times.
Deputies said two students were fighting and one pulled a knife.
Montevallo Police said the fight happened off campus on Main Street in Montevallo. Montevallo Police confirmed the second student was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Montevallo officers said this is an ongoing investigation.
