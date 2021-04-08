Senator Tommy Tuberville visits metro Birmingham, answers questions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stopped in Birmingham and the metro area Wednesday, April 7 to tour Vulcan Materials Company and meet with company leadership to discuss the economic impact of Vulcan to the state and nation.
Tuberville also had a meeting with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to learn more about the unique and impactful services provided by Hoover Forensics Lab to the community.
The lab has technologies used by law enforcement and the justice system to combat cyber threats.
WBRC FOX6 News investigative reporter Jennifer Horton interviewed Sen. Tuberville after the Wednesday events. Tuberville answered questions about immigration, vaccine, social infrastructure and the corporate tax plan.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.