School leaders nail down mask plans post-mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mask order expires in Alabama April 9 and some school leaders are still working through final decisions on mask requirements for students and staff.
“It was not a tough decision,” said John Moore, Superintendent Leeds City Schools, “We’ve had a very low transmission rate and I have to believe that masks have helped.”
Students will continue to wear masks a little longer at several school districts across the Jefferson County area - including Leeds City Schools.
Superintendent John Moore says school leaders across Jefferson County recently met with the county’s chief health officer who recommended districts keep mask policies in place.
“Dr. Mark Wilson informed us that presently he had no intentions of extending it in Jefferson County beyond April 9th,” said Moore.
In a statement, Trussville City School leaders said “we plan to continue those precautions. This specifically includes wearing face masks, distancing, and sanitizing for the next 8 weeks.”
The largest district in our viewing area - Jefferson County Schools - confirmed it expects to announce a decision on a mask policy next week.
Outside Jefferson County - Districts like Saint Clair County expect to make an announcement soon as well.
Winfield City School leaders approved an updated mask policy that doesn’t do away with them completely, but gives people options.
“As of April 12th - that Monday - it’ll be optional for Winfield City Schools. We haven’t had a positive case since February 4th. I think it’s time to move forward,” said Chris Cook, “We will still have barriers between students in most classes and we’re keeping up to date on cases.”
From Bessemer City Schools: To continue keeping our students and employees safe during the pandemic, Bessemer City School System’s mask procedures remain in effect for the rest of the school year.
From Fairfield City Schools: To continue keeping our students and employees safe during the pandemic, Fairfield City School System’s mask policy remains in effect for the rest of the school year.
