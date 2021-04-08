Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Caleb McKinney!
Caleb is a senior at Weaver High School with a 4.20 GPA. He loves robotics and is FBLA President, a JSU Duel Enrollment Student Rep, and a Varsity Soccer player. He serves at the food pantry, is on the sound team at New Hope Ministries, and helps his parents with his brother, who has low-functioning autism. He always gives his best and tackles all tasks with integrity.
Caleb, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
