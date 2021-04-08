Renewed efforts to increase vaccinations and attack vaccine hesitancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are almost five million people in Alabama. Recent polling shows 24% are willing or somewhat willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. There are still a large number of people who have doubts.
UAB’s Minority Health Disparity Research Center understands there are those who may balk at taking the shots either because of the lack of knowledge about the vaccine or facing difficulty setting up an appointment.
They’ve created a door knocker that they plan to put up on the doors of about 3,000 homes in the Smithfield Community with information about the vaccines available and how to set up an appointment.
“Doses and appointments at a particular site are all scooped up, so the people who need them the most, because of those transportation problems will not be able to access them. So we wanted to be able to allow that ease of access and let them know that site is available in your community,” Tiffany Osborne, Director of the program said.
Director Osborne said the more information people have, the better chance they will have to get shots.
Commissioner Sheila Tyson says those 30 and younger are a special target because many don’t believe COVID affects them. Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said without more vaccinations, the less the chance Alabama will have at herd immunity.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.