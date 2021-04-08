Police: Man shot and killed in west Birmingham after argument inside home

The victim has been identified as Howard Johnson of Irondale. He was 29. (Source: Unsplash)
By WBRC Staff | April 8, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:11 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a man was shot and killed inside a west Birmingham home following an argument.

West Precinct officers were called to 812 Avenue G around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. Officers found Johnson in the hallway of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

A person of interest remained on the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone who has additional information about this shooting, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.

