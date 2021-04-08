Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street & Enright Avenue.
Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings.
They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.
Police tell FOX19 NOW they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.
