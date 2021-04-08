Magic City Classic will be a “diet” version of football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic was postponed last year and now it’s just nine days away.
The biggest change so far is that only 15,000 people will attend the typically massive gathering.
The Magic City Classic is played between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, and this will be the 79th iteration.
Sponsored by Coke, organizers say this is a “diet” version of the classic
“Some of the beloved celebration scenes, the tailgating, at the Magic City Classic presented by Coca Cola, are things you’re just not going to be able to see this year,” said Perron King, Executive Director Magic City Classic.
They will welcome 15,000 fans to support the two HBCUs as they meet on the gridiron at Legion Field.
“It’s going to be the first time that we’ve ever had an in-game DJ, so just kind of keeping that same energy,” said King.
Those who do attend will have to wear masks in accordance with the Birmingham mask mandate.
“We will make it mandatory for this event to still have a mask on for April 17, at 6:30 p.m.,” he said.
The event will be cashless and tickets are contact-free.
He says there are still a few tickets floating around.
