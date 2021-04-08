Jefferson County Sheriff, others address recent shootings, violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said he and the deputies’ prayers go out to families hurt by violence.
Thursday Pettway addressed recent violence, shootings and domestic violence.
Pettway said domestic violence cases have increased over the year. He urged people in domestic arguments to stop, walk away or call 911 and let deputies get involved.
Bishop Calvin Woods, Pastor Steve Green, Pastor Gregory Clarke, Pastor Bass and Frank Barefield, president of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, also spoke at Thursday’s news conference. The men said it takes all community members to solve crimes, and it takes witnesses coming forward.
“As the leader of public safety for Jefferson County, I am calling on everyone who resides in Jefferson County to join me as we fight to take back our communities, and make them a safe place for all,” said Sheriff Pettway. “As a community we must work together to change the existing narrative, and look for solutions that will reap long-term results.”
Pettway also said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hiring and looking for people who want to make a change in their community.
