3 Jefferson Co. men died, the coroner needs help finding family members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner’s office needs help locating the families of three men.
If you are a family member or know a family member please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
Decedent: Johnnie William Harris
Age: 72
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Place of Residence: 7700 block of 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206
Date/Time of Death: 3-29-2021 / 7:23 pm
Location of Death: 7700 block of 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Circumstances: The decedent was found by police inside his apartment while performing a welfare check.
Family Notification: All attempts to locate family have failed.
Decedent: Michael Deral Warren
Age: 64
Race: White
Sex: Male
Place of Residence: 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35211
Date/Time of Death: 3-24-2021 / 1:30 am
Location of Death: Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Circumstances: Inpatient death due to natural disease.
Family Notification: The decedent reportedly has no known living family.
Decedent: Ralph Hatcher Jones
Age: 81
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Place of Residence: 500 block of 41st Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Date/Time of Death: 4-4-2021 / 12:33 am
Location of Death: 500 block of 41st Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Circumstances: The decedent was found deceased by his roommate/friend inside their apartment.
Family Notification: All attempts to locate family have failed.
