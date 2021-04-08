3 Jefferson Co. men died, the coroner needs help finding family members

Coroner asking for help finding family (Source: Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
April 8, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner’s office needs help locating the families of three men.

If you are a family member or know a family member please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Johnnie William Harris
Johnnie William Harris (Source: Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)

Decedent: Johnnie William Harris

Age: 72

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Place of Residence: 7700 block of 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Date/Time of Death: 3-29-2021 / 7:23 pm

Location of Death: 7700 block of 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Cause of Death: Natural causes

Circumstances: The decedent was found by police inside his apartment while performing a welfare check.

Family Notification: All attempts to locate family have failed.

Michael Deral Warren
Michael Deral Warren (Source: Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)

Decedent: Michael Deral Warren

Age: 64

Race: White

Sex: Male

Place of Residence: 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Date/Time of Death: 3-24-2021 / 1:30 am

Location of Death: Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama

Cause of Death: Natural causes

Circumstances: Inpatient death due to natural disease.

Family Notification: The decedent reportedly has no known living family.

Ralph Hatcher Jones
Ralph Hatcher Jones (Source: Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)

Decedent: Ralph Hatcher Jones

Age: 81

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Place of Residence: 500 block of 41st Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Date/Time of Death: 4-4-2021 / 12:33 am

Location of Death: 500 block of 41st Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Cause of Death: Natural causes

Circumstances: The decedent was found deceased by his roommate/friend inside their apartment.

Family Notification: All attempts to locate family have failed.

