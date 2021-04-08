Health officials say it is okay to start shopping around for specific COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As vaccine supply and providers across the state increase, more people are finding appointments and getting their first doses.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said it is okay to shop around for what vaccine you want, but some may be easier to find than others because of the state’s allotment.
Hicks said right now the state isn’t getting any significant increases in the Moderna product, so it could be more difficult to find.
He said the only people who have to shop around are teens, because they can only take the Pfizer shot. He said it helps that the state is getting the most of the Pfizer vaccine right now. He said you can usually find Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at health departments or hospital sites.
He said if you only want one shot, you will likely find Johnson and Johnson at big chain pharmacies or local ones.
But, Dr. Hicks predicts eventually locations will have multiple options.
“Right now, it may be you only have Pfizer,” Hicks said. “You only have Moderna and you only have Johnson. At some point, it’ll be you have all three and then your customers can pick and choose.”
Dr. Hicks said it’s important to make sure you don’t shop around for too long. He said you don’t want to wait so long for one specific shot and accidentally catch COVID-19 in the meantime.
