First Alert for a low threat for strong storms Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We continue to watch a line of broken showers and storms move through Central Alabama. The good news is that the severe threat is extremely low. First Alert AccuTrack is showing showers and storms moving towards the east from Louisiana and Mississippi. A lot of the activity is simply light to moderate rainfall with a little bit of lightning. I can’t rule out some gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat this morning, but the severe threat is low. Main focus is northwest Alabama through 7 AM for an isolated severe storm. The threat shifts to the east later this morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal threat, or a threat level one out of five for the eastern half of the state for this morning. Once this system moves through, we’ll end up with a nice afternoon. Temperatures are very warm for this time of the year. Most of us are in the 60s. Plan for a 50% chance for showers and storms before 11 AM. By noon, most of the rain will be out of here and cloud cover will begin to decrease. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots approaching the lower 80s. It’ll remain a little breezy with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20-25 mph at times this afternoon.