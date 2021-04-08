First Alert for a low threat for strong storms Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We continue to watch a line of broken showers and storms move through Central Alabama. The good news is that the severe threat is extremely low. First Alert AccuTrack is showing showers and storms moving towards the east from Louisiana and Mississippi. A lot of the activity is simply light to moderate rainfall with a little bit of lightning. I can’t rule out some gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat this morning, but the severe threat is low. Main focus is northwest Alabama through 7 AM for an isolated severe storm. The threat shifts to the east later this morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal threat, or a threat level one out of five for the eastern half of the state for this morning. Once this system moves through, we’ll end up with a nice afternoon. Temperatures are very warm for this time of the year. Most of us are in the 60s. Plan for a 50% chance for showers and storms before 11 AM. By noon, most of the rain will be out of here and cloud cover will begin to decrease. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots approaching the lower 80s. It’ll remain a little breezy with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20-25 mph at times this afternoon.
First Alert for Mostly Dry Weather Tonight: We can rest easy tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with light southerly winds. Tomorrow morning will likely start dry too with some sunshine. We’ll end up with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 50% chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form tomorrow afternoon will be similar to the storms we would see during the summer months. They will randomly develop and could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe some large hail. Storms will be random, so not everyone will see rain Thursday afternoon. Tornado threat Friday afternoon looks very low at this point. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’ll be a muggy afternoon thanks to southerly winds bringing in a lot of moisture and humidity into the area.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong and severe storms Friday evening, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Models are hinting that a line of storms could develop in Louisiana or Mississippi Friday evening. These storms could end up bowing out and sweeping through the southern half of Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. Setups like this could produce a greater threat for damaging winds over a larger area. They can also produce isolated tornadoes and a hail threat. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced threat for northeast Texas, northern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi, and into far west Alabama. The rest of Alabama is under a standard slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5. Far east Alabama is under a marginal risk, or a threat level one out of five. Greatest threat for severe weather will likely occur in the enhanced area. Determining where this line forms will be critical in understanding the timing and impacts for the state. Areas of concern for Central Alabama will be for locations south of I-20 including Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Friday night into Saturday morning in case they are issued. This system will likely move fast to the east.
Saturday Forecast: The stormiest weather will likely occur Saturday morning and come to an end by Saturday afternoon. Severe potential will likely focus along the Gulf Coast and into parts of southeast Alabama. We’ll start Saturday off stormy and wet with temperatures in the 60s. Storms should move through with drier conditions expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. If storms remain along the Gulf Coast, it will likely reduce our severe threat and our rainfall totals.
Sunshine Returns Sunday: Sunday is looking like our best weather day for the next five to seven days. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with lower humidity. Temperatures will trend a little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. It should be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.
Looking Ahead into Next Week: Next week’s weather could trend cooler as we move into next Wednesday-Friday. Another cold front could impact us Tuesday and Wednesday giving us a few chances for showers or storms. Rain chances remain questionable this far out, but I don’t see any signs of severe weather or a heavy rain threat. Behind the front, we could see high temperatures in the 60s next Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s. No sign of freezing temperatures, but it does look a little chilly for mid April. Don’t put the jacket away quite yet! Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
