‘Enough meth for approximately 1,120 single uses’: Huge drug bust in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA State Troopers showed off the pounds of drugs they took off the streets in the Tuscumbia area.
Troopers said on April 7, 2021, after a lengthy and thorough investigation into drug trafficking complaints, ALEA’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force (DTF) obtained and served two search warrants.
The warrants were executed at a warehouse near Highway 72 and the other was at a storage locker at a facility near 6th Street.
During those searches, agents located and seized approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and drug packaging materials.
Agents searched for and located Hunter Reid Hulsey 31, of Russellville in Franklin County. They said they found approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and a handgun in his possession.
Hulsey was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and placed in the Franklin County jail. Additional narcotics charges are expected to be filed.
Assisting members of the task force represent several agencies including ALEA SBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the 25th Judicial DA’s office and the Russellville Police Department. The Tuscumbia Police Department also assisted with the investigation.
