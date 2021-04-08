Community members offer counseling for children at Patton Park shooting incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than $18,000 dollars is offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the deadly Easter Sunday shooting at Patton Park and counseling services are now offered for those trying to process the chaotic and tragic moments.
Community activists say a lot needs to be done now. People need to come forward with answers about who is responsible, and the community needs to wrap their arms around the victims.
Community leader Le’Darius Hilliard held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the park and urged people to come forward with any tips about who killed his close friend 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough and injured 5 others, the youngest victim just 5 years old.
Hilliard also announced a partnership with Birmingham City School Board’s President to offer free counseling for the children who were at the park Sunday and understand and cope with what they experienced.
“I think it’s imperative going forward that we look out for the next generation coming behind us. They saw a lot that day and as kids should be subjected to this. It was an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Hilliard, Jefferson County Millennial Democrats. “It should be a time for family gathering, fun and fellowship not foolishness.”
This is offered for children 4 - 18 years old. And again more money is now offered in this investigation. Jefferson County commissioners are donating $8,500 dollars to reward money being offered - bringing the total amount to $18,500. You can submit a tip to Crimestoppers anonymously.
