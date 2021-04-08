Colorado State University expects an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Remember, weak tropical storms can cause major issues, too, like flooding. El Niño/La Niña, the periodic warming/cooling of the equatorial eastern and central Pacific Ocean, can shift weather patterns over a period of months. Its status is always one factor considered in hurricane season forecasting. As of early spring, a La Niña was fading and a transition to neutral conditions is likely by the time hurricane season begins. Lack of El Niño will means less shear to rip apart tropical systems that try and form. The experts don’t expect that to be a suppressing factor in play this season. La Niña has the opposite effect, leading to less wind shear, rising motion and, often, very active seasons. Hurricane seasons can be active even if La Niña is absent, too. Water temperature is examined closely by meteorologists, which is the other factor considered when making a hurricane forecast.