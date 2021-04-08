City Tuscaloosa will not extend mask ordinance after Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox said the city of Tuscaloosa will follow the state’s lead, with no plans to extend a face covering mandate locally.
Last year, the city put a local mask mandate into effect before Governor Kay Ivey called for one at the state level. Mayor Maddox said he and others called for a city-wide mask ordinance to stop coronavirus from spreading and to protect DCH Regional Medical Center. They did not want the hospital overrun with COVID-positive patients.
The number of patients in DCH affiliated hospitals with the illness has been 10 or less for the past month. Maddox felt now is a good time to take a step back from mandatory masks.
“If your north star is protecting DCH and that is also your public purpose under Alabama law, then you can not go away from it and say well we want to continue the mask mandate just because,” Mayor Maddox explained.
The most recent COVID inpatient numbers from DCH show 5 or less patients. Maddox said they will continue to monitor local coronavirus numbers. People can still wear masks if they want to on an individual basis.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.