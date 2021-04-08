Birmingham City School student killed in drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a second deadly shooting this week and it’s another case that involves young victims.
A 16-year-old boy is dead and another teen is recovering in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in the Inglenook community.
Birmingham City School leaders confirmed that sadly the district has lost a student, 16-year-old Savion Issabel who attended Carver High School.
The reaction to his death and the recent wave of young people hurt by gun violence is felt across the district. Athletic officials at another Birmingham City School posted on Facebook today saying “we have to fight and pray that we can find a solution to the troubling issue at hand.”
Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 Wednesday night on 40th street North in the Inglenook community. At a news conference Thursday, police couldn’t say for sure if the incident is related to the Patton Park shooting, but are not ruling it out.
Police also said there was a shooting in the area shortly before Issabel was killed and they are looking into if those incidents are connected.
The other teen who was injured in that drive-by is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay.
“We’re waiting until that witness is released before we can go down and get further information, but the good thing is we do have other resources we’re exploring as far as video evidence, so we’re hoping for a good outcome in the case and were hoping it comes quickly,” said Captain Joe Roberts, Birmingham Police.
Birmingham’s Police Chief Patrick Smith said Thursday seven people have died in shootings since Saturday and over 10 people were hurt. The majority of the victims have been young people.
