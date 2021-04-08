Bessemer and Fairfield city schools to require face masks for rest of the school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two City School systems have announced they will be extending their face mask policy after Gov. Ivey’s statewide mandate ends this week.
“Mask procedures remain in effect for the rest of the school year. We will continue to require that all employees, students, and visitors wear appropriate masks or other protective facial covering while on campus or at school activities. Bessemer City School District is very fortunate to have seen minimal COVID numbers, and we are committed to seeing this trend continue,” read a statement on behalf of both Bessemer City Schools and Fairfield City Schools.
Superintendents for both school districts says they will revisit the matter over the summer.
