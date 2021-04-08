Authorities need help identifying decomposing body found in Bush Hills Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying remains found inside a vacant home in the Bush Hills Community.
The body was found Tuesday afternoon at a home located at 1438 Eufaula Avenue.
A nearby resident said a homeless man, who had not been seen for several months, was known to sit on the front porch of the house and was known by the nickname “Jerry Wayne”.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the remains belong to a Black man who is between the ages of 50-70.
He was no taller than 5′5″. He had a medium frame. black hair and black facial hair.
Anyone who believes that the remains could be those of a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.