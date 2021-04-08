Alabama Power says Smith Lake flooding no longer immediate threat

As of April 1, Smith Lake is at its peak elevation of 521 feet from recent heavy rains. Due to successful water management by Alabama Power and cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Smith Lake is not expected to reach the spillway crest elevation of 522 feet and the spillway operations plan will not be implemented. With no rain in the forecast for the next seven days, lake levels at Smith are expected to decrease and could return to summer pool level of 510 feet around the third week of April.