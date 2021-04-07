Tuscaloosa City Schools will require masks still be worn after state mandate ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said masks will still be required inside the school system after Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide mask order ends Friday at 5 p.m.
Dr. Daria told WBRC they don’t want to make any significant changes in protecting students and staff with only a month and a half to go in the semester. A state-wide mask order had been in place since July to help stop coronavirus from spreading. The Superintendent believes mask wearing and social distancing have played a big part in the low transmission rate in Tuscaloosa city schools in the past few months.
He added, they are pulling back on scheduling changes and how students can move throughout buildings. But they’re keeping mask wearing in place for the Spring semester.
“We just want to look at these last few weeks of the year, continue doing what we’re doing, keeping the health and safety of our students a priority and evaluate as we go into the summer and certainly into the Fall,” Dr. Daria explained.
Daria went on to say some end of the semester gatherings are being considered as long as mask wearing and social distancing takes place.
