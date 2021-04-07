Gov. Ivey: Safer Apart to expire, masks strongly encouraged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey signed a Safer at Home amendment Wednesday, April 7 that confirms the state mask mandate will end at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
The amendment also states the Safer Apart mandate about social distancing will end Wednesday, May 5, at 5:00 p.m.
Gov. Ivey said after April 9 and May 5 masks are strongly encouraged. Ivey also asks employers and business owners to encourage mask wearing for employees and customers, but it won’t be mandated.
The governor’s current Safer at Home will expire this Friday, April 9. It will not be extended past Friday. Ivey’s office said personal responsibility is key when stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Ivey said the state is moving in the right direction when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Birmingham has extended it’s mask mandate through May 24.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he is grateful to people across Alabama for doing a great job following the mandates, sacrificing and doing their part of stop the spread of COVID-19.
Harris also said the state has had more vaccines this week than in any other week, but we do need an increased supply to meet the demand.
This is a copy of the governor’s proclamation.
