Girls Flag Football in Alabama to start inaugural season this Fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bailee Tramell has played powder puff flag football during homecoming week, but she never imagined she’d now have the opportunity to play the game as an actual sport.
’'I was really excited, I just love competition and it’s really fun to me,” said the Hoover High School junior.
In a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and NFL FLAG, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has adopted Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned sport that will be played in the fall starting this year.
“The schedule would be a minimum of eight games,” said AHSAA Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “We have a format in place depending on how many schools we have sign up. We will do it similar to what we do for regular football and have a qualifying format for the playoffs.”
A lot of details will be left up to each school like when games will be played. “Rosters would be 25 players,” said Hoover Athletics Director Andy Urban. “All the Over the Mountain AD’s like Vestavia, Hewitt, and Thompson, we’re all talking about playing our games on Tuesdays.”
Alabama is now one of five states to offer Girls Flag Football competitively at the high school level, something Tramell loves to see.
“I think it’s a good thing actually, it gives us more sports to go out and compete and show what we can do,” she said.
Girls Flag Football will hold it’s championship game on Wednesday during the Super 7 Championships in December, which will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
