Fundraising events for Magic Moments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh got to hang out at The Homewood Theatre at Brookwood Village with Executive Director of Magic Moments, Sandy Narramore, Wednesday to talk about two fundraising events for the entire family for the next two weekends.
The First event begins Thursday, with Moments’ Birmingham Junior Board holding a virtual silent auction as well as selling tickets for a chance to win a TaylorMade® golf bag and SIM2 Max Irons valued at $800. The virtual auction will take place Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 a.m. through Saturday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m.
Packages include:
- Culinary Golf and Whiskey experience at MeadowView in Tennessee
- Golf for four people at TPC Sugarloaf in Georgia
- Getaway weekend with a Makers Mark bourbon tour in Kentucky
- Four nights and a round of golf at Saddlebrook Resort in Florida
Tickets for the golf bag and irons are 1 for $25/2 for $40/3 for $60, and can be purchased on the website or at Back Forty Brewery this Saturday.
Tickets and auction information can be found at https://www.magicmoments.org/masters/
The Second fundraising event for Magic Moments will take place Sunday, April 18 called Magic Moments Magic Show.
This is the 3rd annual Magic Show with Magician David Garrard. It begins at 2:00 p.m. and will be live streamed via Zoom from the Homewood Theatre at Brookwood Village.
Tickets are $25 for the entire family and can be purchased at https://www.magicmoments.org/.
