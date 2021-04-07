FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather late Wednesday night into Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Increasing clouds and mainly dry today, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out across west Alabama. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s, winds will be breezy from the south, and humidity levels will increase.
Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of strong and potentially severe storms tonight. A slight risk, or threat level two out of five, has been issued for far west Alabama, most of Mississippi, and west Tennessee. A marginal risk, or a threat level one out of five, has been issued for a good bit of Central Alabama. A line of strong storms is forecast to move into west Alabama as early as 10 p.m. As the storms move eastward, we believe that the storms should gradually weaken as the dynamics across the state weaken. Storms will likely move through Birmingham between 2 - 6 a.m. Main threat tonight will be strong winds, some hail, and a very low-end threat for an isolated tornado. Heavy rain will also be likely as the line moves eastward and may impact early morning travelers. The threat will likely come to an end for east Alabama late Thursday morning around 10-11 a.m.
Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight in case they are issued like a NOAA Weather Radio and the WBRC First Alert Weather App. I think of a slight risk as scattered strong or severe storms and a marginal risk as isolated or stray strong or severe storms.
Once the storms move through tomorrow, Thursday afternoon is shaping up to be nice and mostly dry. It will be breezy, partly sunny, and in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The threat for strong or severe storms returns again on Friday, but this time around the primary threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts. Showers will be possible in the morning hours, but the greatest coverage of showers and storms form during the afternoon and evening hours.
Keep up with radar trends via the WBRC First Alert Weather App and any alerts that may be issued. A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and move northwards into the Midwest on Saturday afternoon. We will likely see another round of showers and storms across the area Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. I can’t rule out the potential for strong and severe storms. Main threat will be damaging winds and the threat for an isolated tornado. Greatest severe and heavy rain threat could develop along the Gulf Coast as a weak low develops. If plenty of storms form to our south, it could reduce our rainfall totals and severe threat. Temperatures are forecast to trend cooler Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Rain and storms should move out Saturday night, giving way to drier and slightly cooler air. Flash flooding and river flooding may become an issue too. Nice weather unfolds Sunday through early next week.
