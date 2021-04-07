FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather late Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of strong and potentially severe storms tonight. A slight risk, or threat level two out of five, has been issued for far west Alabama, most of Mississippi, and west Tennessee. A marginal risk, or a threat level one out of five, has been issued for a good bit of Central Alabama. A line of strong storms is forecast to move into west Alabama as early as 10 p.m. As the storms move eastward, we believe that the storms should gradually weaken as the dynamics across the state weaken. Storms will likely move through Birmingham between 2 - 6 a.m. Main threat tonight will be strong winds, some hail, and a very low-end threat for an isolated tornado. Heavy rain will also be likely as the line moves eastward and may impact early morning travelers. The threat will likely come to an end for east Alabama late Thursday morning around 10-11 a.m.