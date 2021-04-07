Face mask order and gyms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s mandatory face mask order ends Friday. It will be up to businesses to decide if they will continue require face coverings or not for their workers and customers.
A number of gyms are making changes. Some are still requiring masks others are not especially during a vigorous exercise routine.
The Greater Birmingham YMCA has sent out a letter Monday to members saying face masks won’t be required starting Saturday for working out. People will still be required entering and exiting the facility. There will be temperature checks. It will be up the patrons if they want to wear a mask while working out. The CDC guidelines allow for not wearing a mask which exercising.
The owner of Train and Burn in Birmingham offers smaller work out sessions to a max of four. Curtis Starks said masks are not mandated.
“We’ve made it optional. Most of my clients put the face mask on. Once they start working off they take it off because it’s hard to breath in them. They feel safe there are ten feet apart and they feel safe.,” Starks said.
Starks said Train and Burn has done well during the COVID-19 outbreak because it is a small, personalized gym. People feel safer there than bigger gym operations. Starks like every business hopes to see the pandemic in the rearview mirror soon.
