Crime Stoppers promises anonymity and asks for tips in Patton Park shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the death of Areyelle Yarbrough and the shooting of five others is close to $16,000 now, with $5,000 of that coming from Crime Stoppers.
They say they have gotten leads in the past two days and they’re tracking them down, but they still need the tip that will crack the case.
Hundreds of people were in the park, and someone knows what happened. But law enforcement knows that person could be scared to come forward.
“Anonymity is vital to Crime Stoppers and we are happy to say that we have a great track record at maintaining anonymity of anyone who offers information to us,” Sgt. John Pennington with Jefferson County Crime Stoppers said.
You can remain anonymity and still collect reward money; they’ve awarded more than a million dollars in cash just in our part of the state.
“We’ve done that successfully gosh, since I’ve been working in Crime Stoppers for seven years, I would say hundreds of times,” Pennington recalled.
Right now, they’re following up on dozens of leads from the Patton Park shooting, but they won’t rest until charges are filed.
“An innocent person was killed, precious life lost, and there were many hundreds of people at that location who saw that happen,” Pennington said.
And all it takes is one call.
You can also text or leave an online tip anonymously via https://crimestoppersmetroal.org/.
