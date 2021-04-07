Changes coming to Hoover Met COVID vaccine scheduling due to SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met from May 25-30, prompting some changes to the vaccine schedule at that site.
Vaccinations will be put on hold at the Hoover Met from May 19-June 1 to allow for tournament preparations and to rebuild the site prior to opening again on June 2.
UAB will work with the Jefferson County Department of Health and others to identify pop-up vaccination locations during the May 19-June 1 timeframe. Those sites are still to be determined and will be announced at a later date.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced on April 2 that all Alabamians 16 and older are eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone can register for a vaccine through UAB at www.uabmedicinevaccine.org. Once a registration form is submitted, no further communication will come from UAB until there is an appointment time available; that communication will come from UAB’s scheduling software program to confirm appointment locations and times.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.