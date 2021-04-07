Blount Co. woman sentenced for 2017 crash that killed her child, elderly man

BLOUNT CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A Warrior woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2017 crash that killed an elderly man and her 3-year-old son.
Heather Heaton, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless murder for the deaths of her 3-year-old son and 79-year-old Grady Leon Goodwin.
Goodwin and the child were killed in a head-on collision just after 6 p.m. on May 21, 2017 on State Hwy 75. Goodwin died at the scene. The child died a short time after the wreck.
Heaton was indicted by a Grand Jury in July 2018 following an investigation by ALEA. Evidence showed that Heaton had Alprazolam, Fentanyl, methadone, and morphine in her system at the time of the wreck.
Heaton was sentenced to 30 years on each count of Reckless Murder.
“I am saddened to see two lives that were taken too soon as a result of the misuse of prescription drugs. Those who are suffering from addiction need to reach out for help before another innocent life is taken away too soon,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said.
