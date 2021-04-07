Birmingham business owners split on continuing mask requirements

“What it says is, it’s an emotional human issue that we have to be kind and patient, don’t yell it and humiliate other people because they want to wear masks them wearing a mask doesn’t impact you at all,” Kitchen says. “If you’re a masker and they’re not, extend a little grace, you know keep your six feet away from them. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself washing your own hands, doing the smart things that we’ve been doing now for 14 months because we’re almost there.”