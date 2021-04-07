Bill to allow yoga in Alabama K-12 schools passes Senate committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill allowing K-12 schools to have yoga as an elective class.
The bill passed 5-1 out of committee Wednesday morning and now moves to the full Senate for consideration.
This bill would reverse the current ban on yoga in K-12 public schools. It outlines that yoga instruction would be limited only to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques. Chanting and mantras would also not be allowed.
The bill sponsor said yoga is healthy and would help students emotionally and physically.
Those against the bill have said they were concerned about the spiritual aspects associated with yoga.
