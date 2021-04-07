Behind the Front: The Importance of a Plan

After several weeks of back-to-back tornadoes, WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice sits down to go over this year’s very active severe weather season. Many people have lost their homes since the year’s first tornado pushed through back in January, but some have also lost their lives. J-P goes over what you can do to keep you and your family safe when the weather turns deadly.
