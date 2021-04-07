Ala. Secretary of State John Merrill announces he will not seek elected office in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has announced that he will not seek election for any office in 2022.
“With the end of my term coming up in January of 2023, I have been presented with a variety of options for where my path in public service could lead. After much prayer, reflection, and conversations with my wife, Cindy, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for any office in 2022,” Merrill said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Merrill did not give a specific reason as to why he will not be seeking an elected office in the near future, but some media outlets are reporting his admission to an extramarital affair, after previously denying it.
In response to WBRC’s request concerning the allegations, Merrill’s office stated “This is the only statement we will be releasing on the matter.”
The following is the rest of Merrill’s statement in it’s entirety:
“Life presents us with a series of chapters, some more challenging than others, in our book of life, and when one finishes, another one begins. While I remain fully committed to continuing my service as your Secretary of State through the end of my term, I do not know what the next chapter will present for me and my family.”
“I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support of many Alabamians throughout our great state. I am surrounded by a great team and we look forward to finishing the goals we set out to achieve before our term ends in January of 2023. I will follow the path the Lord puts in front of me to see what happens next. Regardless, I am extraordinarily proud of all that we have been able to accomplish in the last six years, two months, and 19 days that I have had the esteemed privilege of serving as your 53rd Secretary of State.”
