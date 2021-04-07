Alabama Auto Show returns to Birmingham and it’s FREE to get in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether you’re in the market for a new car, SUV or van, you can check out what’s available at the 2021 Alabama Auto Show at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
The show returns April 15 through April 18.
Numerous cars from multiple brands will be on display across two levels at this year’s Alabama Auto Show.
This year’s show is sponsored by America’s First and the Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association.
Even kids can put the pedal to the metal with NASCAR game simulators at the Avadian Credit Union and Birmingham Family Kids Zone where they can also play foosball, air hockey, and arcade games.
There is also a Raptor simulator in the Ford section, which will simulate a drive through a Baja course. In addition, tour the auto creations crafted by local high school groups as they prepare for the upcoming Alabama SkillsUSA competition.
Admission is free.
Times are Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit alabamaautoshow.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.