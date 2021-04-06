3 women die from drug overdose in same Jefferson County apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating three overdose deaths in one apartment complex after three women died Monday, April 5, 2021.
Investigators said at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Livingston Oaks Apartments in East Jefferson County in response to a person who was unresponsive.
The victim was a 42-year-old female who was not breathing. Investigators said it appears the woman had been using crack cocaine and overdosed.
Around 5:15 p.m. the same day, a person had gone to another apartment located in the same complex, to check on a family member they had been unable to reach.
When the person arrived, they found two women who were unresponsive and called 911.
The women, who were 56 and 58 years old, both died. It also appeared that illegal drugs may have been used recently by the two.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and is attempting to determine if the victims used the same type of drugs.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department released this statement: If you have in your possession, or know of anyone who has crack cocaine in their possession, it is imperative that you understand, not only is it illegal and harmful, it is deadly.
