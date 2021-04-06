Sylacauga man charged with possession of child pornography

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department arrested Lavon Paul Tarpley, 42, of Sylacauga on four counts of Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons Under 17 Years of Age Involved in Obscene Acts, (aka Possession of Child Pornography).
Each charge is a Class “C” Felony. The punishment for a Class “C” Felony ranges from 366 days to 10 years in prison.
Agents from ALEA Sex Crimes Unit, and Sylacauga Police Department executed a search warrant on April 1 on Lee Drive in Sylacauga. During the search warrant, investigators said they found digital evidence and agents recovered numerous pictures that met the elements of the crimes charged.
Tarpley is currently being held on a total of $30,000.00 bond in the Talladega County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.