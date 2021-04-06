Samford Women’s Volleyball team headed to NCAA tournament

Samford is led by junior outside hitter Lauren Deaton, who leads the SoCon and ranks eighth nationally in kills per set. Deaton was named the SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and SoCon Player of the Year. Deaton was joined on the All-SoCon Tournament team by Emily Naubert and Sinclaire Green. Sierra Rayzor and Corinne Meglic joined Deaton on the All-Conference team this season. Redshirt freshman Kenya McQuirter was also named the league’s Freshman of the Year.