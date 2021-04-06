Samford Women’s Volleyball team headed to NCAA tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the third consecutive year and the sixth time in program history the Samford Women’s Volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs will open up the field of 48 team tourney on April 14 against Wright state.
If Samford wins they’ll advance to play fourth seed Texas in the second round the following day.
Samford heads in with a 15-and-3 record after winning the SoCon Tournament to punch the ticket to Omaha, Nebraska.
This is the sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, all within the last 10 years. Under head coach Keylor Chan, this is the third-straight appearance and the fourth in his five seasons in charge of the program.
Samford is led by junior outside hitter Lauren Deaton, who leads the SoCon and ranks eighth nationally in kills per set. Deaton was named the SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and SoCon Player of the Year. Deaton was joined on the All-SoCon Tournament team by Emily Naubert and Sinclaire Green. Sierra Rayzor and Corinne Meglic joined Deaton on the All-Conference team this season. Redshirt freshman Kenya McQuirter was also named the league’s Freshman of the Year.
