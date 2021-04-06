Rep. Terri Sewell announces COVID-19 relief funding for Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff | April 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:58 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) stopped in Birmingham Monday on her District Tour highlighting the various COVID-19 relief funding in the American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Sewell took part in meetings with Jefferson County and Birmingham officials, and a small business roundtable with local businesses.

Community health centers and local governments will receive COVID-19 direct funding relief from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law on March 11, 2021.

The American Rescue Plan will provide over $29 million to Community Health Centers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, including over $5 million to Christ Health Center in Birmingham.

The American Rescue Plan will provide over $1.8 billion in local fiscal relief to cities and counties across Alabama, including:

  • $127.73 million to Jefferson County
  • $148.82 million to the City of Birmingham
  • $14.72 million to Bessemer
  • $2.99 million for Center Point
  • $1.96 million for Fairfield
  • and $1.13 million for Tarrant.

The money will help fund first responders, frontline health workers, teachers, and other providers of vital services.

