Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect, vehicle in hit and run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person who was driving the vehicle that killed a man last Saturday.
The accident happened April 3, when someone struck and killed 50-year-old Joshua Scott II.
Scott was found dead on the 5000 block of 5th Street in Lipscomb. According to deputies, the vehicle in question is believed to be a Nissan Maxima, and between a 2002-2004 year model. The vehicle will have damage to the front right side and possibly a broken windshield or side glass.
Investigators are currently processing some evidence found at the scene and are enhancing video of the suspects vehicle.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s said they are hoping the person involved will come forward and explain what happened that night.
Deputies said if you have seen a vehicle that fits the description above or if you have any information about this incident, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
