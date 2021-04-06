INSPIRING: Lost encouragement card makes its way to Tenn. with help from B’ham, Ala. girl

Mitchell, Sarah’s father, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last July and the family spent months fighting it. He now has a clean bill of health! Sarah is a junior in college, and moved back home to do online classes to be there to help her mother while her father was having treatments. She went back to Knoxville in January and was feeling a little homesick. Sherri says that’s why she bought Sarah the card and goodies, but they nearly didn’t arrive at their destination.