INSPIRING: Lost encouragement card makes its way to Tenn. with help from B’ham, Ala. girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A thoughtful gift almost didn’t arrive at its destination, but with a little help from a Birmingham girl, an inspiring story was born.
Sherri Roe put together a gift of encouragement for her daughter, Sarah, following some difficult times that had fallen on the family.
Mitchell, Sarah’s father, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last July and the family spent months fighting it. He now has a clean bill of health! Sarah is a junior in college, and moved back home to do online classes to be there to help her mother while her father was having treatments. She went back to Knoxville in January and was feeling a little homesick. Sherri says that’s why she bought Sarah the card and goodies, but they nearly didn’t arrive at their destination.
“I bought this card for Sarah Roe. It was full of encouragement and some gift cards. I had it addressed and needed to put a stamp on and mail. Somehow it fell out of my purse. I was so sad when I realized it. Today she got the card. I dropped it at IKEA in Atlanta and Elizabeth from Birmingham found it and mailed it to her!” Sherri’s Facebook post reads, in part.
Thanks to Elizabeth from Birmingham, the card made its way to Sarah. Now, Sherri wants to find and thank Elizabeth for her kind efforts. She’s enlisted the help of Facebook members, who have shared her post nearly 600 times.
Sherri wants to thank everyone for sharing the original post in hopes to find Elizabeth, and also has a message of encouragement.
“Every single one of us have had challenges and overcame them in the last year. We are still standing. We truly are stronger together. Keep your head up friends. Your everyday miracle is coming. It may not be a yellow card with a stranger’s stamp, but it will be just as perfect for you,” Sherri’s Facebook post reads, in part.
