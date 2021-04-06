FIRST ALERT: Potential to see strong storms Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off the day dry and mild. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 50s with some mid to upper 40s along and east of I-65 this morning. Probably a good idea to grab a light jacket before you step out the door today. First Alert AccuTrack continues to show dry conditions across the entire Southeast. It should be another beautiful day across Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s with a few spots possibly warming up into the lower 80s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Take advantage of the beautiful weather today because it becomes unsettled and wet as we head into the second half of this week.
Mostly Dry Wednesday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tomorrow afternoon as our next weather maker develops to our west. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs approaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. I think we’ll stay mostly dry tomorrow. I’ve introduced a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, but most spots should stay dry before 8 p.m. Our best rain chance will likely develop in west Alabama late Wednesday night.
Next Big Thing: Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday morning. Humidity levels and cloud cover will likely increase Wednesday evening. A line of strong and severe storms are forecast to move into parts of Mississippi and western Tennessee Wednesday evening. A standard slight risk (threat level 2 out of 5 - yellow) has been issued for parts of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, and far west Alabama. It will be this area that has the greatest chance to see a few strong or severe storms. A line of storms will likely move into west Alabama around 10 p.m. Wednesday and spread to the east during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning. We think this line will weaken as it moves through the state, but it could still produce a few strong or severe storms across the area. Main threat will be strong winds and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Wednesday night just in case something is issued. We always recommend a NOAA Weather Radio and our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Thursday’s Forecast: Our best chance for showers and storms will likely occur before noon Thursday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the lower 60s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. We will likely see some dry air move in behind the storms Thursday morning. It will provide us a mostly dry afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. More rain is possible Thursday night as another disturbance develops to our west.
Wet Weather Continues Friday into Saturday: Models are locking on to a wet solution for Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking increasingly likely across all of Central Alabama Friday afternoon. With plenty of unstable air in place, I can’t rule out a few strong or severe storms capable of producing strong winds and large hail. Tornado threat appears very low Friday.
By Saturday, an area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and bring with it a cold front into Alabama. Models show different solutions on where the low will form. The GFS has the low farther south, giving us a heavy rainfall event Friday night into Saturday morning with a minimum severe threat. The European model shows a stronger low farther north and hints that severe weather is possible Saturday morning and afternoon. We’ll focus on the idea that rain and storms will be likely again Saturday with a few strong storms possible. We will have a better idea on the severe potential Saturday once we get through Thursday morning’s stormy weather. I think we dry out as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Potential Rainfall: With rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, we are also looking at another chance for river flooding across the area. Latest models are hinting most of us could record 1-3 inches of rain through Saturday evening. Areas along and north of I-20/59 could end up around 2-3 inches. Just note that flooding and flash flooding can’t be ruled out. I’m hoping that the past seven days of dry weather will help us out a little to avoid flash flooding. Another positive is that the rain will move in waves instead of all at once.
Drying Out Early Next Week: We should end up dry and sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday is looking like our best weather day this weekend. Humidity levels will end up lower with morning temperatures trending cooler too. We could start Sunday morning off with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The first half of next week is looking mostly dry with clouds increasing Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. A small rain chance is possible for next Tuesday, but the rest of the week is looking mostly dry and comfortable.
I still don’t see any sign of freezing temperatures over the next seven days. Models do hint we could see lows in the 40s next Wednesday and Thursday morning. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
