FIRST ALERT: Potential to see strong storms Wednesday night

Next Big Thing: Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday morning. Humidity levels and cloud cover will likely increase Wednesday evening. A line of strong and severe storms are forecast to move into parts of Mississippi and western Tennessee Wednesday evening. A standard slight risk (threat level 2 out of 5 - yellow) has been issued for parts of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, and far west Alabama. It will be this area that has the greatest chance to see a few strong or severe storms. A line of storms will likely move into west Alabama around 10 p.m. Wednesday and spread to the east during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning. We think this line will weaken as it moves through the state, but it could still produce a few strong or severe storms across the area. Main threat will be strong winds and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Wednesday night just in case something is issued. We always recommend a NOAA Weather Radio and our WBRC First Alert Weather App.