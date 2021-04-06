Faith leaders call for witnesses to come forward in Patton Park shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith leaders are outraged that a woman was killed and multiple children were shot Sunday night, and they want someone to come forward.
Several faith leaders came together in Patton Park to say enough is enough.
“I know there’s video, I know there’s pictures, there’s Instagram, there’s clout chasers,” said faith leader Dwayne Thompson on Monday.
After a peaceful Easter Sunday turned into a crime scene, faith leaders want answers.
“It is sad when we sit back and say nothing, when we sit back and do nothing,” said Larry Woodruff, pastor of Holy Life Church.
More than 1,000 people were reportedly at the park, and they know someone knows something.
“If you’re out there and you know who did this, turn them in,” implored Pastor John Dansby from New Creation Christian Fellowship.
Pastor Dansby also had a personal connection to the victim.
“My children said she was as sweet as she could be, wouldn’t hurt a flea. Even though you don’t want anyone to die, my son told me, he definitely didn’t want to see that happen to her,” said Dansby.
Four children and one adult are recovering from gunshot wounds, making six families who want justice.
“Use these phones so we can use the evidence, whoever those young men were, they need to be caught,” pleaded Birmingham City Councilman John Hilliard.
And together, faith leaders prayed that justice will come.
“Somebody we declare will be shaken, they won’t be able to sleep, they won’t be able to eat, we declare that you will rile them, shake them, send the angels their way and disturb them until they turn themselves in,” urged Thompson.
Speakers said that they would also accept any information in the case and could relay it to law enforcement personally.
