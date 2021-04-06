Community Cleanup Day set for Calhoun County storm victims

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Home Depot Foundation in partnership with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has set up a Cleanup Day to pick up debris from the recent deadly tornado.
The event is Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will lead the cleanup efforts, reflecting CDC and government safety guidelines.
In addition to cleanup efforts, The Home Depot Foundation is donating cleanup supplies such as shovels, rakes, trash bags and more.
This project in Ohatchee is part of The Home Depot Foundation’s recognition of National Volunteer Month as Team Depot associates across the U.S. continue to invest their time and sweat equity into serving the communities where they live and work.
MEETING POINT: Oak Bowery Baptist Church
3300 AL Hwy 144, Ohatchee, Ala. 26271
WHEN: Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT
