Birmingham City Schools to require masks after state mandate expires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey plans to allow the state mask mandate to expire on Friday, April 9.
Birmingham City Schools will continue requiring masks or other face coverings for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in district facilities after April 9.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the masks are necessary as the district maintains its commitment to the health and safety of all students and employees.
The mask requirement includes traditional school and any other school-sponsored events such as graduation ceremonies.
“This is necessary because COVID-19 continues its impact on our community,” Sullivan said. “Although the number of positive cases is decreasing, we must work to stop the spread of the virus.”
The superintendent said he is optimistic about the district’s ability to continue meeting the needs of scholars during the pandemic, while maintaining health and safety protocols.
“More than 1,200 BCS employees have been vaccinated, and now, all individuals in the state, ages 16 and up, are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine,” Sullivan said. “It is my hope that many of our students soon will be vaccinated.”
With about nine weeks remaining in the academic year, Sullivan said, “keeping the mask requirement in place will help us finish strong in Birmingham City Schools.”
