B’ham Police investigating early morning homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating an apparent homicide at 25th Street North and 13th Avenue North early Tuesday morning.
Police say around 2 a.m. they heard multiple gunshots fired. While patrolling 13th Avenue North, they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old Franardo Armondo Moore.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.
There are no suspects at this time.
If anyone has information about the shooting, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
