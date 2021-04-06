Alabama Attorney General visits Tuscaloosa to honor fallen officer’s memory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall believes its important to show the loved ones of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty why those lives mattered.
The city of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa Police Department held a ceremony for the event at the River Market. Normally, the Attorney General honors fallen officers at a his annual law enforcement summit in Montgomery. It did not take place as it normally would last year because of the coronavirus. Marshall said officer Cousette had a distinguished career in the military and law enforcement.
He presented Cousette’s daughters with a certificate and an award. The attorney general also spoke on the importance of honoring those who give their lives in service of the communities they serve.
“It was important to me to be able to go out and meet with the families to be able to share again the fact that their loved one was a hero. That we acknowledge the sacrifice of each of these individuals in their communities,” Marshall explained.
Marshall is visiting five communities where law enforcement officers in Alabama lost their lives recently. He will also recognize three officers who died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
