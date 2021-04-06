AG Marshall, others pay tribute to fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid tribute to Tuscaloosa Police Department fallen officer Dornell Cousette, at a law enforcement ceremony Tuesday, April 6, in Tuscaloosa.
Attorney General Marshall joined local officials in paying tribute to Investigator Dornell Cousette, of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 16, 2019.
Attorney General Marshall presented Investigator Cousette’s family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.
