AG Marshall, others pay tribute to fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette

AG Marshall, others pay tribute to fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette
Fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | April 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 11:04 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid tribute to Tuscaloosa Police Department fallen officer Dornell Cousette, at a law enforcement ceremony Tuesday, April 6, in Tuscaloosa.

Attorney General Marshall joined local officials in paying tribute to Investigator Dornell Cousette, of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 16, 2019.

Attorney General Marshall presented Investigator Cousette’s family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.